The latest plans of the 483-home development at St Peter’s Hospital in Chertsey have been submitted.
Transport and delivery proposals for the heavy lorries needed for the project’s fourth phase have been submitted to Runnymede Borough Council as the project nears its final stages.
When plans were first unveiled in 2017, Ashford and St Peter’s Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Surrey and Borders Partnership NHS Foundation Trust said it needed to sell land for housing to “fund improved local healthcare facilities”.
These included “improving urgent and emergency care facilities and assessment units at the hospital”, as well as upgrading and expanding affordable accommodation for NHS staff.
Once fully complete the former hospital land will be home to 212 houses and flats and 116 retirement apartments. The hospital is also getting a three-storey acute-care wing while key workers are benefiting from 138 new homes.
Rounding out the huge housing project are nine “general needs affordable dwellings”.
The redevelopment also comes with a new staff restaurant and 1,500 square metres of retail floor space.
To complete the fourth and final stage, a full construction transport management plan needs to be approved by Runnymede Borough Council – and until then no development, including demolition, can start.
The developers, Farncombe Construction, said deliveries would be “encouraged” to access the site via the nearby M25 at junction 11, before eventually joining the A320 and accessing the hospital area from Nightingale Avenue and Garrett Crescent.
Heavy goods vehicles will be restricted to making deliveries between 8am and 5pm Monday to Friday, and between 8am and 1pm on Saturday.
“No work will be carried out on Sundays or bank holidays unless written approval is granted by the local planning authority and has been provided with at least seven days notice,” the planning application read.