A BLIND boy who suffers from a rare genetic condition smashed his fundraising target when he competed in his first triathlon.
Lee Roake, 17, set out to raise £1,000 for the Royal Society for Blind Children by taking part in Superhero Tri – part of the disability sports programme Superhero Series – at Dorney Lake near Windsor.
The youngster suffers fromWAGR syndrome. WAGR is an acronym for the disorder’s most common features – Wilms tumour, aniridia, genitourinary abnormalities and range of developmental delays.
But he defied the odds to complete his challenge. And he has so far raised £1,140 for the society.
He chose the society as the beneficiary because he attends its college for the visually impaired, Dorton in Orpington.
He was joined in the triathlon by his father Anthony Roake, 50, who acted as his guide. The duo live in Chertsey.
The plan was for Roake senior to swim next to his son to make sure he was safe; go with him on a tandem in the cycling; and be in physical contact with him during the run.
However, Roake junior did not require his dad’s help in the water.
He told the News & Mail: “I completed my challenge.
“I did a 750m swim, which was more like 1,000m, in approximately one hour with no assistance.
“Then I did a 20km tandem bike ride on a trike in 38min, and I finished with a 5km run in 24min 34sec. It was a great experience. I’d like to thank all my supporters.”