Yet for all those who believe that the best wicketkeeper in the country should be picked by England, Foakes appears to have little chance of selection. A career of 25 Tests has included two centuries and a batting average a shade under 30 but it seems the current management have decided his batting is not sufficiently dynamic. Both Smith – who has made a fine start to his own international career with both bat and gloves – and Pope, deputising ably in New Zealand last autumn much as he has done in the past for both county and country, are ahead of him in the national reckoning.