A TOURNMENT at West Byfleet Golf Club has raised more than £15,000 for a charity that gives support to families going through a difficult time.
More than 150 golfers took part to help Home Start Runnymede and Woking.
The Ottershaw-based charity provides emotional and practical support to parents with at least one child under five years old.
In 2022/23 Home Start Runnymede and Woking supported 298 families with 478 children.
The golf tournament was sponsored by Charrington Manor Care Home in Hobbs Close, West Byfleet.
The winning team was the ladies four-ball of Ann Heffernan, Joyce Nash, Rita Thomas and Jennifer Aitken.
Lesley Loizou, the customer relations manager at Charrington Manor said: “We are delighted to have been the main sponsor of the event for the last three years. We’re very proud to partner with the club where members are so passionate about raising money to support good causes in the community.
“Team Charrington Golf Four Ball were a superb partnership, and we were all so proud to have such enthusiastic sportspeople to represent us on the day.”
As well as the all-day tournament, the event at the club also included an auction. Members of Team Charrington also helped sell raffle tickets on the day.
Lesley added: “Team Charrington was made up of family members of one of our wonderful residents, which was very appropriate considering the Home-Start charity is all about supporting family.
“It was fantastic to meet the Home Start volunteers on the day who were so passionate about their work and the people they serve.
“We are thrilled to have worked with the club to create a wonderful event for a very good cause.”
