Frimley researchers have been recognised for their hard work in a ground-breaking breast cancer trial.
The team have exceeded their recruitment target for the ATNEC study. Which is looking to improve quality of life for breast cancer patients.
Recruiting their first trial patient in June last year, the Frimley Park Hospital team have now totalled nine. Achieving the most-improved registration rate over the last six months in comparison to the other 88 hospital sites running the study.
“Congratulations to the Frimley team! We really appreciate your efforts recruiting into the ATNEC study and would like to recognise your hard work with a certificate and a very big thank you,” said clinical trial coordinator Amy Smith.
The ATNEC study could also have a positive effect on surgical wait times. When patients are diagnosed with breast cancer, they sometimes show cancerous cells in the lymph glands in the armpit. Standard treatment is chemotherapy to shrink the cancer before surgery.
Often, the lymph glands will be removed from the armpit, but the surgery can cause swelling known as lymphoedema. The arm swelling is permanent and happens to one in five patients.
It can be controlled by patients using compression stockings on the arm but in addition to the swelling, patients can experience frozen shoulder or pain in that area. These problems impact patients’ quality of life, daily activities and work.
However, in 40 per cent to 70 per cent of cases, the chemotherapy works so well it removes all cancer cells in the armpit. The ATNEC trial is exploring whether, in these cases, further armpit treatment is needed.
If the research proves successful, the study will change clinical practice nationwide. Helping some breast cancer patients avoid a further invasive procedure and adverse long-term side effects. It would also prove more cost-effective for the NHS.