Royal Surrey is marking South Asian Heritage Month (July 18 – August 17) by looking at the story of midwife Gulzar Waljee.
Waljee is the first nurse of South Asian heritage to work at the hospital. She first arrived in 1959 as a young woman of Gujarati origin, from a small town in Tanzania to train as a nurse and midwife.
Now 84 and living with her family in Cambridge, Gulzar recalled her three years at Royal Surrey, where her career began.
“I felt so nervous sitting on the train that took me from Heathrow airport to Guildford – nervous and very lonely,” Gulzar said.
“At the time, my English language was very limited, I was on my own and I had no idea where I was.
“Luckily, I didn’t miss my stop. I arrived in Guildford with my suitcases, found a taxi and made my way to the hospital.
“I’ve come to realise that such situations test your self-reliance. Finding yourself alone in a strange place, thousands of miles from your home and your family, is a true test of your inner strength.
“My upbringing in Tanganyika [where Gulzar’s father had emigrated from Gujarat in India] was so sheltered. I knew I had to make the most of the opportunity I had been given to study in the UK.
“My three years at Royal Surrey began with three months’ preliminary training, which all new nurses needed to do before they could start working on the wards.
“One of the first people I met was Stella. She had come from Jamaica and, as far as I know, we were the only overseas nurses working at the Royal Surrey at the time.
“I remember her saying to me: ‘I am really going to have to keep any eye on you – because you really don’t know anything!’
“She really stuck to her word, because we remained close friends for the next 60 years, until she sadly passed away a few years ago.
“I have beautiful memories of my time in Guildford. On our days off, we would take wonderful coach trips out to the countryside, visiting beautiful places like Godalming and Milford.
“Some of the most wonderful memories I have of Royal Surrey are of the patients I met.I don’t remember a single bad experience.
“I remember always being treated with a lot of respect on the wards, and there were always lots of friendly smiles.
“By the end of my three and a half years at Royal Surrey, so much had changed. I had grown into a confident woman and was ready to embark on my career in midwifery.
“In the years that followed five of my sisters and two of my brothers would follow me into careers in the NHS.
“I am so proud of the contribution our family has made to the NHS, and equally grateful for the opportunities the NHS has given my family.
“I hope my story shows just how much you can achieve when you work hard.”