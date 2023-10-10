A HUSKY cross called Rocky is going to be a knockout dog for a lucky family.
The five-year-old is living at RSPCA Millbrook in Chobham while he searches for his forever home.
The centre’s Debbie Pearce said: “Rocky came to the RSPCA because he was living with a lot of other dogs and his welfare needs were not being met.
“He was really nervous when he came to Millbrook but he is now a lot more confident.
“Rocky is a sweet boy. He keeps himself to himself really – we think that is the husky side of him.
“He can still be a bit wary of new people but it does not take long before he becomes your friend. He just needs time and patience.
“He will need to stay on his lead until he has better recall training, so he will require his own secure garden with 6ft fencing for off-lead fun.
“Rocky loves other dogs. So it may be best for him to live with another dog – this could help his confidence.
“The other dog would need to be neutered. And whether Rocky could live with another dog would depend on introductions at the centre.
“As Rocky can be wary of new people, any children in his new home would preferably be older teens.
“But young teens could be fine if the children are used to dogs and it is a quiet household.
“Rocky will need a quiet home with not too many people coming and going.
“We are not sure if he has lived in a home before so he might need help getting used to the daily things and noises that occur in a household.
“Rocky will need house training and car travel training, as well as someone based at home who can gradually build him up to being left alone at times.”
If you are interested in providing a home for wonderful Rocky, visit www.rspca-millbrook.org.uk to complete an application form which will be emailed automatically to Millbrook.
Remember, though, that application does not guarantee adoption.