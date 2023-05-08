AWARD-winning plays and musicals, alongside a collection of the UK’s most-acclaimed comedians, feature in the new season at the New Victoria Theatre in Woking.
As well as releasing the brochure for its shows up to the end of the year, the theatre has unveiled upgraded seating in its stalls and royal circle tiers.
This marks the first complete renovation of the auditorium seating in its three-decade history.
Theatre director JJ Almond said, “We’re only a few months into 2023 but with new seats, sold-out shows and a packed programme, it’s already been quite the year.
“After three decades, we have retired the seats from the stalls and royal circle. They’ve served us well, seating a staggering nine million visitors across 9,000 performances.
“A total of 952 new seats are ready to welcome the next generation of theatregoers.”
The season will welcome a plethora of internationally acclaimed performers, including Kym Marsh in the Take That musical Greatest Days (5-10 June), Craig Revel Horwood in the classic musical Annie (19-24 June), Clive Mantle, Katie McGlynn and George Rainsford in Peter James’s thriller Wish You Were Dead (25-29 July).
Samantha Womack, Michael Praed, Faye Tozer and Les Dennis star in the iconic song-and-dance spectacular 42nd Street (18-23 September), Helen George leads in The King and I (26-30 September) and Joanne Clifton in Shrek the Musical (30 October–4 November).
The theatre will also welcome high-profile productions direct from the West End, including the musicals The Drifters Girl (21-25 November) and Pretty Woman: The Musical (27 November–2 December) alongside the plays Vardy v. Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial (26-27 May) and Life of Pi (2-7 October).
Other musical highlights include the acclaimed production of the award-winning Titanic the Musical (10-15 July), which celebrates 10 years since the production’s London premiere; the iconic production of The Rocky Horror Show (17-22 July), as part of its 50th anniversary tour, and the award-winning musical The Bodyguard (23-28 October),
Major comedians coming to Woking include Frankie Boyle (on Sunday, 14 May), Dara Ó Briain (17 June) and Jimmy Carr (5 August).
Emma Kenny, one of the UK’s most notable psychological therapists, will also take to the stage with The Serial Killer Next Door (13 June).
The newly-announced season also features acclaimed musical tribute acts Majesty – A Tribute To Queen (3 June), The McCartney Songbook (11 June), The ELO Experience (15 June), Some Guys Have All The Luck – The Rod Stewart Story (1 July), Walk Right Back – The Everly Brothers Story (9 July) and Mania – The ABBA Tribute (25 August).
Family offerings in the season are Pigs Might Fly (30-31 May), Ministry of Science LIVE (2 July), Pop Princesses (16 July) and Dragons and Mythical Beasts (22-24 August).
Woking’s Rhoda McGaw Theatre will continue to host a plethora of Woking’s community groups, societies and performing arts schools alongside programming.
Its shows include Buffy Revamped (28 May), The George Harrison Project (30 July), The Adventures of Alice in Wonderland (22-24 August), Joe Avati – When I Was Your Age (2 September) and Santa’s Magical Gift (17-24 December).