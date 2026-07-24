The Yvonne Arnaud Theatre in Guildford is launching its Yvonne Arnaud Youth Theatre in September.
For those aged 13 to 16 who are bursting with creativity, energy and a love for theatre, the Youth Theatre will provide a welcoming space to build confidence and creative skills, make friends and have fun.
Participants will benefit from weekly workshops led by a professional drama practitioner, access to specialised workshops, question and answer sessions with industry professionals, an insight into the world of theatre and opportunities to perform in the Mill Studio. Half of those taking part will have free bursary places.
Mel Giedroyc will be patron of the new Youth Theatre, which will run on Wednesdays from 5.30pm to 7pm during term time.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.