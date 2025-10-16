Essex-born folk troubadour Beans on Toast will perform at the Boileroom in Guildford on December 12 at 7pm.
He has charmed audiences with candid songwriting and engaging live performances for nearly two decades, blending humour, politics and storytelling.
Recorded at Greenmount Studios in Leeds with The Beans on Toast Band, his new album Kill Them With Kindness will be released on December 1 via BOTMusic. The first single, Glastonbury Oak, came out on October 3.
Talking about his hand-picked band members, he said: “We've done a few tours together, but this was our first venture into a studio. Each one of them is amazing, and together - well, I'm proper chuffed with how it sounds.”
For tickets, priced £23.70, visit https://www.tickettailor.com/events/boileroom/1768613?trackingConsent=1
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.