After a two-year break, Knaphill DJs Christine and Andy Mabbutt are staging another Jackfest event to raise money for Shooting Star Chase.
Andy said: "We had taken a break from events but we had missed it, and after a recent visit to Chase I knew we had to do something to support them."
Jackfest will be held in memory of Andy’s nephew Jack Bruce - a regular at Chase in Guildford until he died in 2020 aged 20 - at The Holroyd Arms in Aldershot Road, Guildford, on May 23 at 7pm.
The night will feature three fantastic bands - The Station, The Common and Belizaire - DJ Murph and Radio Woking presenter Keith Woodhouse.
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