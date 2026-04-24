After the successful Supper with the Stars in 2024, the Yvonne Arnaud in Guildford is staging another star-filled fundraiser with a dinner, online and live auction and specially curated entertainment on the theatre’s famous stage.
Prizes on offer from the online auction, which is now open, include a unique framed landscape painting by Dame Judi Dench, a gift from the theatre’s esteemed Patron.
This stunning piece, painted in 2025, represents one of Dame Judi's last paintings.
There is also a personally signed wing collar and bow tie that Sir David Suchet wore as Poirot, plus a signed photo of the man himself.
In addition to the auction there will also be a prize draw which is now live and includes fabulous prizes such as a signed copy of Hugh Bonneville's book, Playing Under the Piano, bed and breakfast at the Aviator Hotel in Farnborough, afternoon tea for two at the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, two standard Vanbrugh supporter memberships at the theatre lasting one year, four tickets for the 2026 pantomime, Sleeping Beauty, two tickets to any show at the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, 75-minute bespoke facial from the Foundation Beauty Studio and many more.
Supper with the stars will be an exclusive evening offering the rare opportunity to dine on stage in extraordinary company. Celebrities confirmed - with more to follow- are Patricia Hodge, James Bolam, Sue Jameson, Dillie Keane, Julian Glover, Isla Blair and much-loved panto dame and radio DJ Peter Gordon.
Guests will also enjoy musical performances and a three-course meal as well as the chance to bid in the live auction and help raise vital funds to enable the theatre to develop their outstanding youth and community work.
To purchase prize draw tickets visit: https://uk.emma-live.com/supperwiththestars/prize-draw/1000069586
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