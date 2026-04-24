In addition to the auction there will also be a prize draw which is now live and includes fabulous prizes such as a signed copy of Hugh Bonneville's book, Playing Under the Piano, bed and breakfast at the Aviator Hotel in Farnborough, afternoon tea for two at the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, two standard Vanbrugh supporter memberships at the theatre lasting one year, four tickets for the 2026 pantomime, Sleeping Beauty, two tickets to any show at the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, 75-minute bespoke facial from the Foundation Beauty Studio and many more.