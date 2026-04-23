Hilarious and hard-hitting new one-man show Dial 1 for UK is coming to the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre in Guildford on May 8 at 7.45pm.

Every night in New Delhi, Uday Kumar - played by Mohit Mathur - answers panicked calls to the Goldmine Crypto GB Helpline while fantasising about being British himself, filling his YouTube channel with visions of a sophisticated new life of affluence, fish and chips and tea with the royals.

Mohit Mathur said: “Dial 1 for UK is my way of holding up a mirror to the dream of migration, the fantasy of life in the West, and the reality that so many of us face when we arrive.”

For tickets, priced £18 (concessions £12), call 01483 440000 or visit www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk