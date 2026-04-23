The Grayshott Stagers will perform The Wizard of Oz at Grayshott Village Hall from May 21 to 23.
Young Dorothy Gale is swept away by a tornado from her Kansas farm to Munchkinland in the magical land of Oz.
The Wicked Witch of the East dies and the Munchkins tell Dorothy to go to the Emerald City to ask the Wizard of Oz to help her return home. She meets the Scarecrow, Tin Man and Cowardly Lion along the Yellow Brick Road.
Songs include Over The Rainbow, Munchkinland, If I Only Had a Brain/A Heart/The Nerve and We’re Off to See the Wizard.
There are performances at 7.30pm each evening and 2.30pm on May 23. For tickets, priced £17, call 01428 606264.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.