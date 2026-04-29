Guildford Choral and Guildford Symphony Orchestra will give a spring concert at G Live in Guildford on May 16 at 7.30pm.
It will feature tenor Sang Eup Son, baritone Trevor Eliot Bowes, Guildford Choral conductor Jonathan Willcocks and Guildford Symphony Orchestra conductor Darrell Davison.
The programme starts with Franz Joseph Haydn’s Te Deum, a magnificent choral celebration written for chorus and orchestra in 1799.
Next is Antonín Dvořák’s Symphony No. 8, one of the most beloved of his works. It is a rhapsodic celebration of the Prague countryside and Bohemian folk spirit.
The evening will conclude with the choir and orchestra uniting for Giacomo Puccini’s Messa di Gloria, composed in 1880 when Puccini was 21.
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