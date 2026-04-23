Carlos Acosta’s adaptation of Bizet’s Carmen is coming to Woking Theatre from May 6 to 9.
A glorious mix of opera, classical ballet, contemporary dance, flamenco and Cuban folk, it has been created by Cuban ballet star Carlos Acosta and features his 20-strong Acosta Danza company of dancers.
In Prosper Mérimée’s 1846 story, Don José falls in love with Carmen and sacrifices everything to be with her.
When Carmen becomes infatuated with toreador Escamillo, she loses interest in Don José, whose love quickly turns to murderous jealousy.
Melodies in Carmen include Escamillo’s Toreador Song, Carmen’s Habanera and Don José’s Flower Song.
There are performances at 7.30pm each evening, and at 2.30pm on May 9. For tickets, priced from £24.96, visit www.atgtickets.com
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.