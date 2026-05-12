Woking has more than a few tricks up its sleeve as magician Joseph Knight brings illusions to the town centre.
He said he is drawn to the town because of its cultural energy, explaining that he is “interested in performing magic to members of the public in Woking due to the strong interest in performance arts in the area.”
He added that his work aims to create something memorable, describing his pieces as “a distinct and unprecedented display for multiple groups of people right in front of them that will linger on long after the fact.”
He said reactions can vary dramatically, from quiet disbelief to vocal shock, adding: “I’ve gotten reactions ranging from whispered disbelief to collective and spontaneous yells of astonishment.” He described the moment of revelation as key, calling it “the disillusionment… where they realise the context they have fallen into.”
Knight first became serious about magic quite young. He said: “I got into magic seriously when I was 12 years old when watching an array of close-up magic and other forms performed by renowned magicians in videos which I took inspiration from and started putting my own pieces together.”
Knight says one of the main challenges of performing in public is the range of reactions from people who either choose to engage or walk past without stopping.
Those in Woking on May 23 will be able to catch him performing around the town centre throughout the day, with spectators encouraged to stop and see the illusions unfold for themselves.
Knight also plans to expand performances beyond the town centre in Knaphill in the near future.
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