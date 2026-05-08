Gallery director Sarah Brown will give a talk entitled Howard Hodgkin: Colour, Memory and Emotion at the Lightbox Gallery in Woking on May 21 at 1pm.
Howard Hodgkin (1932–2017) is celebrated as a great colourist of modern British art. Although his works may look abstract, they are rooted in real experiences, emotions and memories.
Rather than painting what he saw, Hodgkin painted how he remembered things felt, using colour and form to capture the sensations of people, places and moments from his life.
This talk offers a general introduction to Hodgkin’s life, work and artistic background, framed around the central idea of colour as memory.
For tickets, priced £19.50 (£5 members) - which includes the Howard Hodgkin exhibition In a Public Garden - visit www.thelightbox.org.uk
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.