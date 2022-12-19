FOR those looking to shift a few festive pounds gained over the holiday period, a new adventure park could be just what you need.
Inspired by the hit ITV game show, Ninja Warrior UK Adventure Park will be opening in Guildford in the new year, offering local residents of all ages and abilities the chance to discover their own inner ninja.
The new venue will feature a mix of adrenalin-fuelled TV show style courses and inflatable runs inspired by the family favourite programme.
"Whether you are looking to develop your ninja skills, keep fit in a challenging and inspiring environment, or to tire out the kids with some supervised family fun, Ninja Warrior UK Guildford promises to deliver fun, fitness and fire imaginations," said a spokesman.
"It includes obstacles that will test your skills to the max, whether that be climbing, balancing, swinging or jumping, and not forgetting the infamous Warped Wall at two different height challenges.
"Wannabe Ninjas will need to preserve some extra energy to tackle the new Mount Sasuke climb plus the inflatable course, complete with tunnels, battle towers and the ultimate assault course through which to race. After all that, the Ninja Café is the perfect place to sit back, refuel and watch the fun.
The 24,000 sq.ft, fully accessible indoor venue will open on Thornbury Road at Slyfield Industrial Estate, Guildford on Thursday 2nd February.
The new entertainment venue is tipped to be a birthday party hotspot with party packages already in big demand.
Tim Morrison, co-founder of Prime Leisure Group, which operates successful Ninja Warrior UK venues in Chatham and Watford, said: “We’re delighted to be bringing the Ninja Warrior UK brand to life for people in Guildford and the surrounding areas. It’s a fantastic destination for the whole family to come and enjoy some adrenalin fuelled entertainment in a safe environment.
"Guildford’s Ninja Warrior UK Adventure Park will give people the chance to tackle some incredible obstacles similar to those attempted by the contestants on the ITV show, including the opportunity to try and beat our very own Warped Wall!
“This is the perfect day out for all ages, and every session is carefully organised and managed so that parents, guardians and grandparents have no excuse but to give it a try themselves! Plus our ‘Mini Ninjas’ soft play area means that even the smallest of Ninjas will get to enjoy the fun.”
General admission will start from £13.95 per person for an hour-long slot, or £6.95 for ‘Mini Ninjas’ (0-4 years).
Sessions and gift vouchers now available to book online at www.ninjawarrioruk.co.uk/guildford.