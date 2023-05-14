SURREY Police are appealing for witnesses after a two-vehicle crash on the M25.
Officers were called to the anticlockwise carriageway of the M25 between junctions 9 and 8 at around 3pm yesterday afternoon (Saturday, 13 May) following reports of a collision involving a blue Tesla and a motorcycle.
Both carriageways were closed while emergency services responded.
"The rider of the motorcycle has been taken to hospital with serious injuries. His next of kin has been informed and are being supported by officers," said a police spokesperson.
Anyone who saw the incident, or has dashcam or helmet cam footage that might have captured it, should contact the police, either through webchat on their website https://www.surrey.police.uk/ or by calling 101.
If you do not wish to leave your name, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.