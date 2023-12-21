A cross-bred puppy called Brandy is looking for her forever home.
The ten-month-old is living at RSPCA Millbrook in Chobham while she searches for her new family.
Millbrook’s Debbie Pearce said: “Brandy was living in a multi-animal home and has not had much handling or socialisation, which has made her a bit worried by people.
“She can be shy of new people and it can take her time to get to know you. She is going to need a quiet home that can help her come out of her shell in her own time and have patience with her. She will need to live on a quiet road.
“Brandy is a sweet girl but needs a home that can help her become more confident.
“She will require help adjusting to the home environment and all the things that happen day to day. She will also need help adjusting to the big wide world. This will take time, so adopters must have that time and flexibility.
“Brandy will need house training and car travel training. She will require someone based at home – and once she is settled, there can be a slow build-up to her being left alone for periods.
“She must have access to a private and secure garden with 6ft fencing for house training and off-lead play.
“Bandy could live with another neutered, calm dog.
“She will need sensible and continued socialisation with other dogs as she can bark at first but then can become very playful. She can live with secondary-school children who are used to dogs.
“Once Brandy knows you, she can become very playful and jumpy, so she will need a home that can provide her with plenty of exercise and mental enrichment.
“When she is settled and a lot more confident, she would benefit from training classes. She might be good at agility.”
If you are interested in providing a home for Brandy, visit www.rspca-millbrook.org.uk to complete an application form which will be emailed automatically to Millbrook.
Remember, though, that application does not guarantee adoption.