A Woking man has been slapped with a suspended sentence after his “dangerous and irresponsible” actions led to a man dying.
Philip Parker, 56, was given a suspended sentence of 18 months at Guildford Crown Court on January 11 after he pleaded guilty to supplying morphine and pregabalin to treat anxiety resulting in the death of 30-year-old Daniel Webber-Robinson from Weybridge in July 2022.
Mr Webber-Robinson was found slumped outside a house in Seven Hills Road around 8am and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Medication, with Parker’s name on, was found near his body and in a bag nearby.
Parker said he met Mr Webber-Robinson in New Haw on July 9 to buy cocaine from him, but when Mr Webber-Robinson got into his car, he stole a bag of prescription medication.
But the pair’s phones showed they had agreed to meet, with Mr Webber-Robinson telling friends he was planning on buying morphine.
Detective Constable Izzie Staines said: “Parker was selling medication which had been lawfully prescribed to him for his own gain.
“Unfortunately, this came at the cost of another man’s life.
“Supplying any kind of medication to someone to whom it has not been prescribed is dangerous and irresponsible.
“Today’s result may bring some closure for Mr Webber-Robinson’s family, but nothing will ever replace the man they have lost and our condolences remain with them at this very difficult time.”