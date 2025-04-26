Two prisoners who smuggled mobile phones into jail to run an illegal drug supply network have been caught—and will now spend even more time behind bars.
Jack Payne, 33, and William ‘Billy’ Stewart, 37, both from Aldershot, were both serving sentences at HMP Coldingley in Woking when suspicions arose that they remained involved in the supply of Class A, B, and C drugs.
A police investigation into the network uncovered evidence that the pair had been using mobile phones smuggled into prison to continue managing illegal operations. Both were serving time for unrelated offences at the time.
Further enquiries, including the analysis of mobile phone cell site data, led to searches of their prison cells. Several miniature mobile devices were discovered and seized—including one found hidden down Payne’s trouser leg.
Examination of the devices revealed that Payne and Stewart had been in regular contact with associates via text messages, arranging for them to carry out drug-dealing activity on their behalf.
Detective Sergeant Lee Hazell, from Surrey Police’s Serious and Organised Crime Unit, said: “Organised crime groups cause untold damage to our communities through their activities.
“These two offenders may have thought they were being smart by trying to continue controlling their network from jail, but, working closely with the prison service, we were able to prove their involvement.
“Now they will go even longer without their freedom and we will be working to ensure any illegal profits they have made are seized.”
On Friday, 25 April, Payne and Stewart were sentenced at Guildford Crown Court for their roles in drug supply and money laundering.
Jack Payne—already serving a six-year sentence for various offences including possession of a handgun—was sentenced to a further 10 years and nine months for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, money laundering, and possession of mobile devices in prison.
William Stewart, who had been jailed since 2012 for murder, received an additional 10-year sentence for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and money laundering.
Several of their associates on the outside have also been sentenced in separate court cases for their involvement in the wider drug supply network.