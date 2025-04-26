A pedophile has been jailed for more than 10 years after being found guilty of multiple child sexual offences.
Charlie Pearson, 75, from Camberley, was convicted of two counts of sexual assault by touching and one count of sexual assault by penetration of a child under the age of 13.
Following his trial at Guildford Crown Court, he was sentenced on Friday to 10 and a half years in jail, with an additional year on licence.
The investigation into Pearson first began in December 2021, when police received a report from a family member of the victim raising concerns.
In interviews conducted by officers with Pearson, he adamantly denied the offences and continued to do during his trial.
However, the jury found him guilty after hearing compelling forensic evidence, as well as evidence from the victim and an eyewitness.
Surrey Police’s Child Abuse Team led a thorough investigation, uncovering that Pearson had assaulted the victim at his home on at least one occasion. He then attempted to conceal his actions through a series of lies.
In addition to the custodial sentence, Pearson was handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and a Restraining Order, both to remain in effect until further notice.
Investigating officerDetective Constable Claire Phillips said: “Firstly I would like to acknowledge the bravery of the victim and their family in coming forward to us to report this despicable behaviour.
“Their bravery in supporting the investigation and trial has directly resulted in Charlie Pearson spending the next 10 and a half years in prison, and for that I cannot commend them enough.
“Charlie Pearson is a predator who poses a serious risk to children, and we are pleased that he will now be in prison where he won’t be able to cause harm.
“I would urge anyone who has been the victim of sexual abuse, no matter how long ago it happened, to come forward and report it.
“You will be listened to and you will be supported throughout the process"