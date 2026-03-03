A family recipe born in the jungles of Burma during World War II is about to make its mark on Woking and beyond. Major Noors Chilli Mint Sauce, inspired by the wartime cooking of founder’s grandfather, Major Noor, carries a story as rich as its flavour.
“Food back then wasn’t about luxury — it was about comfort, resilience, and bringing people together during incredibly difficult times,” said Imran Mamud, Co-Owner of Rooster Shack and Founder of Major Noors. The recipe was originally developed while Major Noor served in the British Indian Army during the Burma Campaign, and recreating it for modern production posed challenges.
“My grandfather cooked by instinct — a pinch of this, a handful of that — and there were no written measurements. Translating that into a product we could produce consistently while staying true to the original flavour took a lot of trial, error, and patience,” Imran said.
The sauce combines fresh Birds Eye chillis, fresh mint, and a carefully layered balance of spices he hopes evokes his grandfather.
“It’s not just about taste — it’s about honouring my grandfather’s legacy and sharing a piece of history with every bottle we produce,” Imran said.
Stories from his military service provide the inspiration behind the sauce. Despite harsh jungle conditions and limited supplies, Major Noor would gather what ingredients he could find and cook for fellow soldiers, boosting morale and creating a sense of unity.
“He wasn’t just a soldier — he was a natural leader and provider,” Imran said.
Giving back is central to Major Noors’ mission. The brand supports the Royal British Legion Veterans Enterprise, donating 10p from every bottle sold to veteran-led business initiatives.
“For us, this isn’t just corporate giving — it’s about honouring a legacy of service and standing behind those who have served. If Major Noors was inspired by a soldier’s story, it’s only right that our success helps support the next generation of veterans building their own futures,” Imran said.
“Given our grandfather’s service in the British Indian Army during World War II, backing an initiative that helps veterans rebuild and thrive in civilian life felt like a natural alignment with our brand’s roots.”
Community engagement extends beyond veterans. Woking school leavers benefit from structured work experience placements, gaining hands-on exposure to hospitality operations, branding, and business management. Co-founder Abbas, who began in hospitality at 16 and is now co-owner of Rooster Shack and co-founder of Major Noors, exemplifies the career pathways they aim to inspire.
“We want young people to see hospitality as more than a job — it’s a pathway into entrepreneurship,” Imran said.
Though a young brand, Major Noors is already gaining recognition. The company is entering the 2026 Great Taste Awards, and early feedback from customers and retailers highlights the sauce’s distinctive balance of heat and freshness.
“We’re proud to represent Woking and show that a locally rooted, heritage-led food brand can achieve national recognition,” Imran said.
Major Noors Chilli Mint Sauce will be available from April 2026 online via the company website, TikTok, Instagram, and local delis and independent shops in Woking. From September 2026, it will expand to major retail outlets nationwide, with a planned launch in the UAE in 2027.
