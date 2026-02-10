The branch has also played a key role in ensuring local service personnel are remembered. Plaques bearing the names of Chobham residents who lost their lives in the First and Second World Wars have been installed at the Memorial Gates, with the names also displayed on banners outside St Lawrence Church on Remembrance Sunday and beside the branch gazebo at Chobham Carnival. Additional plaques marking the 80th anniversaries of VE Day and VJ Day in 2025 have been added to a commemorative bench in the cemetery.