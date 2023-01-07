THE Police and Crime Commissioner has announced her preferred candidate to take charge of policing Surrey.
Commissioner Lisa Townsend said Tim De Meyer is her choice for the role of chief constable of Surrey Police, citing his “passion, experience and professionalism”.
Mr De Meyer is currently assistant chief constable with Thames Valley Police. His appointment will now be subject to a confirmation hearing next week by Surrey’s police and crime panel at County Hall on Tuesday 17 January.
If his appointment is confirmed, he will replace the outgoing chief constable Gavin Stephens, who is set to depart the Force in April to become the next head of the National Police Chiefs Council.
“Selecting a chief constable for this great county is one of the most important responsibilities of my role as commissioner,” said Mrs Townsend.
“Having seen the passion, experience and professionalism Tim demonstrated during the selection process, I have every confidence he will be an outstanding leader who will guide Surrey Police into an exciting future ahead.
“I am delighted to offer the post of chief constable to him and I look forward to the panel members hearing his vision for the Force at the upcoming confirmation hearing.”
Mr De Meyer began his police career with the Metropolitan Police Service in 1997 and joined Thames Valley Police in 2008. In 2012, he was promoted to chief superintendent for neighbourhood policing and partnership before becoming head of professional standards in 2014. He was promoted to assistant chief constable for crime and criminal justice in 2017 and moved to local policing in 2022.
“I am honoured to be offered the position of chief constable of Surrey Police and very excited about the challenges ahead,” he said.
“I look forward to meeting with the police and crime panel members and setting out my plans to build on the strong foundations put in place by the Force leadership over recent years, should I be confirmed in post.
“Surrey is a wonderful county and it will be a privilege to serve its residents and work with the officers, staff and volunteers who make Surrey Police an outstanding organisation.”