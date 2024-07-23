A three-year-old Cob x gelding who carries the name of a famous Italian composer, is in need of a forever home.
Verdi is 11.3hh (just under 4ft) and is easy to catch and good to handle.
Debbie Pearce, from RSPCA Millbrook in Chobham, said: “When he first arrived at Millbrook, he seemed a little aloof, however he is now very happy to ask for some fuss and scratches.
“Verdi is currently stabled for handling during the day, and loves a snooze in his stable, and is turned out at night.
“He has only recently been gelded, and while he is coping well with having mares on the yard, he can struggle if they are in close proximity. For this reason, he will need to be turned out with other geldings.
“He can be quite playful and boisterous with other ponies in the field so introductions should be made slowly.
“Verdi is microchipped, passported and is up-to-date with worming and vaccinations.
“His adoption fee is £300.”
If you are interested in providing a home for Verdi visit www.rspca-millbrook.org to complete an application form which will be emailed automatically to Millbrook. Please remember that application does not guarantee adoption.
Once the Millbrook Animal Centre receives your application, and if you are a suitable match, they will give you a ring for a chat.
They will then arrange a video call where you can show them your home.
Next, an appointment will be made for you to meet Verdi at Millbrook.