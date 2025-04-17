A bold new club in Chobham is on a mission to rewrite the story of girlhood – and it’s already turning heads.
Fearless Girls Club, a non-profit tackling the UK’s crisis in girls’ confidence, has been named a finalist in the Surrey Business Awards for Community Business of the Year. Its co-founders, Elle Wilks and Kate Cooper, have also been recognised in Surrey Frills’ ‘Women to Watch in 2025’.
The figures paint a bleak picture: girls’ self-esteem drops by 30 per cent between the ages of eight and 14 (A Mighty Girl, 2024), and many report lower happiness and confidence than boys by age ten. But the Fearless Girls Club says it doesn’t have to be this way.
Launched in July 2024, the volunteer-run initiative offers after-school confidence clubs (currently in Chobham and Sunninghill) and a growing subscription box programme for girls aged eight to 11. Older girls act as Quest Leaders, mentoring younger members.
“As mums, we saw first-hand how fast confidence can unravel and how little exists to stop that from happening,” said Kate. “We knew girls needed something just for them, somewhere to grow into their power. That’s what we’ve built and we’ve been blown away by the response.”
In its first term 86 per cent of members said they feel listened to and valued, 66 per cent reported feeling more confident. Quest Leaders noticed a 100 per cent positive change in younger girls.
“We’re proud to be building a club that’s led by girls, for girls,” said Elle. “Being a finalist matters – not just because it lifts our profile and helps us to reach more girls, but because it shows that what we’re doing is urgent, relevant and working. Self-worth and confidence shouldn’t be a luxury for girls – they should be the norm, not the exception.”