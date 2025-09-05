A rare manuscript revealing long-hidden secrets from the Second World War is among the treasures up for auction by Ewbank’s this autumn.
The Send-based auction house has announced the lots for sale in the second and third days of its Autumn Fine Sales with silver, fine art, books and stamps on Thursday, September 25, and antiques, militaria, Asian art, clocks and antique furniture on Friday, September 26.
The series concludes with the cars and automobiles auction on Friday, October 3.
The highlight on September 26 is an extraordinary official strategy paper by one of Britain's most successful novelists, Dennis Wheatley.
This is a previously unknown, annotated draft copy of his 1941 wartime paper, Total War.
Thought to have been retained by the author himself, the document contains fascinating and sensitive information that was cut from the final, widely circulated version.
As a member of the London Controlling Section, which secretly coordinated military deception, Wheatley wrote numerous papers for the War Office.
His Total War paper was submitted to the war cabinet and is believed to have had an extremely limited circulation, which may have included King George VI.
The document is remarkable for its radical ideas, including Wheatley’s willingness to act as a food taster for Winston Churchill to prevent poisoning.
In a section clearly excised from the published version, he ponders the possibilities of assassinating Hitler and controversially suggests eliminating the Irish prime minister Eamon de Valera due to his perceived pro-Nazi stance.
The manuscript offers a rare glimpse into the strategic thinking in the corridors of power during the early days of the Second World War.
This archive, believed to have come from the estate of his son, provides a deeply personal look at the life of the man behind classic occult novels like The Devil Rides Out. The Total War paper is estimated at £1,000 to £2,000, with an accompanying photo archive at £200 to £400 and ephemera at £100 to £200.
The sale also features exquisite works of art and craftsmanship from across the globe. An impressive Tanto in kuro-nuri saya, a Japanese dagger, is a testament to fine blade-making. It is inscribed with two kanji, "Motochika," and is estimated at £1,000 to £1,500.
From India, an elegant early 20th Century Indian Jade-hilted dagger (Khanjar) with a double-edged recurved blade and gilt foliate decoration is valued at £800 to £1,200.
For decorative arts collectors, a stunning pair of Royal Worcester fruit-painted porcelain vases are on offer. These vases are estimated at £800 to £1,200. A more modern piece, the Etruscan Horse bronze sculpture by Spanish artist Teddy Carraro, is also available at £400 to £600.
Viewing for the Autumn Fine Sales begins on Saturday, September 20, from 10am to 2pm, and continues weekdays from 9.30am to 5pm until the days of the sales, including a late-night viewing on Tuesday, September 23 until 7pm.
