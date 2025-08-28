Ewbank's Auctions has announced its Autumn Fine Sales, a series of auctions displaying an exquisite array of luxury items and rare collectables.
The sales commence on Wednesday, September 24, with jewellery, watches and coins, followed by silver, fine art, books and stamps on Thursday, September 25.
The week concludes with antiques, military artefacts, Asian art, clocks and antique furniture on Friday, September 26, leading into the cars, motorbikes and other automobiles on Friday, October 3.
The opening sale on Wednesday, September 24, promises a dazzling selection for both discerning collectors and those seeking unique pieces.
The auction will feature a mix of classic antique jewellery, alongside interesting contemporary designer work.
Luxury watch enthusiasts will also find exceptional opportunities, with a focus on sought-after Rolex and Cartier timepieces.
Highlights include a Victorian double bird brooch in 18ct gold with chain, a charming piece of antique jewellery, guided at £150 to £250.
It also features day and night diamond and pearl earrings, a versatile pair with detachable drops, set with an estimated 1.85 carats of diamonds and lustrous pearls, offered at £2,500 to £3,500.
Another sought-after lot is a diamond line tennis bracelet, with 3.20 carats of diamonds set in 18ct gold, estimated at £1,000 to £1,500.
A Boucheron Serpent Bohème malachite ring, in 18ct gold is a classic design from one of France’s most prestigious jewellers is expected to reach £400 to £600.
Collectors can also bid for a timeless icon of luxury design, a Cartier Logo de Cartier 8mm band ring, signed and numbered, which is expected to reach £700 to £1,000.
Rolex collectors will find exceptional opportunities, with several rare models on offer.
A standout lot is a Rolex Submariner Reference 5513, stainless steel with the highly desirable “meters first” gilt dial, fitted with calibre 1520 self-winding movement. This 1966 example, on its original riveted Oyster bracelet, carries an estimate of £5,000 to £7,000.
Equally impressive is a Rolex Day-Date Reference 1803, an 18ct gold gentleman’s wristwatch with fluted bezel, signed dial with day and date apertures, and calibre 1555 movement. Guided at £4,000 to £6,000, it comes with an interesting provenance: the watch was worn by professional Welsh snooker player Dominic Dale during numerous televised matches and appearances.
The same make also famously graced the wrist of Michael Caine in the classic 1971 film Get Carter, adding an extra layer of cultural significance.
Other horological highlights include a Charles E. Rose Halifax open-face repeater pocket watch, in an 18ct gold case hallmarked London 1899, with a Roman numeral dial and finely signed movement, estimated £700 to £1,000.
Viewing for the Autumn Fine Sales begins on Saturday, September 20, from 10am to 2pm, and continues weekdays from 9am to 5pm until the days of the sales, including a late-night viewing on Tuesday, September 23, until 7pm.
Ewbank’s are accepting consignments for other auctions, with more information on 01483 223 101 or email [email protected]
