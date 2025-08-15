Ewbank’s is gearing up for an action-packed week culminating in its James Bond auction on August 29 at 10am.
The Bond sale promises to be a magnet for collectors and fans, offering a dazzling array of rare 007 memorabilia.
The event follows a Film Reels auction on August 28 and a Jewellery and Watches Valuation Day on August 26 from 10am to 4pm at Ewbank’s saleroom, where specialists will give free valuations.
The regular James Bond sales at Ewbank’s let collectors and fans include their own 007 memorabilia.
Leading the charge is an extraordinary fan-made replica of the Little Nellie gyrocopter from the 1967 Bond classic You Only Live Twice, starring Sir Sean Connery. Little Nellie was flown by Bond in an unforgettable aerial combat sequence.
This replica was manufactured in April 1979 by the W H Ekin (Engineering) Company Ltd and issued with the registration mark G-AXYY.
It comes with the original framed Certificate of Registration of Aircraft and is listed in the historical register for UK aircraft.
Powered by a Volkswagen 1600cc air-cooled engine modified to 1785cc, it has not flown since the 1980s and would require recommissioning.
Two boxes of spare engine parts are included, along with a comprehensive history folder containing letters from past owners, Civil Aviation Authority correspondence, maintenance procedures, and aircraft and engine logbooks detailing flight hours from 1979 to 1986. This unique replica of Bond heritage is expected to fetch between £8,000 and £12,000.
Also drawing attention is a British Quad film poster for Dr. No (1962), the first Bond film, starring Sean Connery and illustrated by Mitchell Hooks. Printed by Stafford & Co and linen-backed for preservation, it carries an estimate of £8,000 to £12,000.
Another poster pairing Dr. No with You Only Live Twice in a 1968 British Quad Double Bill format offers a more affordable entry point for collectors, estimated at £500 to £800.
Roger Moore fans will be thrilled by a factory-made, signed limited-edition replica of the Golden Gun from The Man with the Golden Gun (1974).
Produced by Factory Entertainment in 2010 and officially licensed by Danjaq LLC and EON Productions, this striking 18-carat gold-plated piece is signed by Sir Roger Moore and Sir Christopher Lee.
One of 400 made, it comes with its engraved 007 bullet, display case, original packaging, shipping box, customs flyer and product leaflet, and is estimated at £2,000 to £4,000.
A James Bond 1965 Multiple Products attaché case, with fake gun, passport, money, 007 licence and other replica spy items, with the original instruction leaflet, is valued between £800 and £1,200.
Viewing will be available at Ewbank’s from August 26 from 9am till 5pm until auction day. International bidders can participate live online.
With posters, props and collectables spanning the entire Bond saga, this sale will attract seasoned collectors and new enthusiasts.
