Film lovers and collectors alike will have a golden opportunity to acquire some of the most iconic pieces of cinema history when Ewbank’s hosts its next dedicated poster auction on Thursday, September 11.
Among the standout highlights is a British quad film poster for The Great Escape (1963), the epic World War II prison escape thriller starring Steve McQueen, Charles Bronson and Richard Attenborough.
The poster, featuring artwork by Frank McCarthy, has pre-sale guide price of £4,000 to £6,000.
Another classic is a first-release British poster for The Italian Job (1969), starring Michael Caine in one of his most celebrated roles.
The heist thriller, with its legendary Mini Cooper chase through the streets of Turin, remains one of the most-loved British films of all time. This first-release quad is expected to sell for £1,000 to £1,500.
Sci-fi fans should get their bids ready for a poster from Star Wars (1977), featuring the distinctive artwork by fantasy artists the Hildebrandt brothers.
This rare version was produced before the film’s record-breaking box office success. It features the inspiring artwork that helped establish the saga as a cultural phenomenon. With its combination of rarity and timeless appeal, it carries an estimate of £4,000 to £6,000.
The sale also features a selection of James Bond posters spanning the early years of 007. These include a Goldfinger (1964) framed and glazed poster with artwork by Robert Brownjohn, estimated at £3,000 to £5,000. Brownjohn’s design, featuring the gold-painted body of Shirley Eaton as Jill Masterson, remains one of the most recognisable Bond poster images ever produced.
Perhaps the most sought-after Bond piece is for Dr. No (1962), with artwork by Mitchell Hooks, estimated at £8,000 to £12,000. This represents the very first cinematic appearance of Ian Fleming’s super spy.
Fans of classic horror will also find treasures among the lots. Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho (1960), widely regarded as one of the greatest thrillers ever made, is represented by a framed and glazed poster, estimated at £1,200 to £2,000.
With Janet Leigh’s infamous shower scene and Anthony Perkins’ chilling performance as Norman Bates, the film changed the face of horror cinema forever, and its promotional material remains in high demand.
For lovers of British comedy, there is a vibrant poster for Carry On Screaming (1966), featuring artwork by Tom Chantrell, estimated at £700 to £1,000. The Hammer Horror parody is among the most popular in the long-running Carry On franchise, with a cult following that makes its posters especially collectable.
For more information, to view the full catalogues, or to register for bidding, visit www.ewbanksauctions.co.uk
Ewbank’s, based in Send, near Woking, is accepting consignments for future auctions, with more information on 01483 223 101 or by emailing [email protected]
