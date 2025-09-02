Surrey Heath residents are being urged to check their electoral registration details or risk losing their chance to vote on decisions that affect them.
With elections due to take place for the new Surrey shadow unitary authorities in May 2026, this is an opportunity for residents to make sure they can take part. The annual canvass allows Surrey Heath Borough Council to keep the electoral register up to date, to identify who risks losing their voice at elections, and to encourage them to register before it’s too late.
Nick Steevens, Electoral Registration Officer at Surrey Heath Borough Council, said: “Please keep an eye out for important updates from Surrey Heath Borough Council about our annual canvass. It is our way of making sure that the information on the electoral register for every address is accurate and up to date. To make sure you don’t lose your say at upcoming elections, simply follow the instructions sent to you.
“If you’re not currently registered, your name will not appear in the messages we send. If you want to register, the easiest way is online at gov.uk/register-to-vote.”
Jackie Killeen, EC Director of Electoral Administration and Regulation, added: “It’s really important that everyone eligible to vote is able to do so. Check for updates from your local council and make sure you register if you haven’t already.”
Residents can find more information on registering to vote on the Surrey Heath Borough Council website and the Electoral Commission site. Questions about registration can be directed to the council’s electoral services team at [email protected] or by calling 01276 707165.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.