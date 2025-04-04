Get ready to travel back to the golden age of cinema. Ewbank's Auction House is thrilled to announce a dedicated Poster Auction on Friday, April 25 at 11am, featuring an impressive collection of over 300 captivating lots.
From the glamorous allure of Hollywood blockbusters to the spine-chilling thrills of horror classics, this sale offers a unique opportunity for collectors and enthusiasts to acquire iconic pieces of cinematic history.
The auction will showcase a diverse range of posters, spanning decades and genres. Movie buffs can expect to find treasures from beloved franchises such as Carry On, James Bond, and Hammer Horror, alongside captivating posters from classic films, cult favourites, and much more.
Highlights of the auction include:
Laxdale Hall (1952) - British quad linen-backed film poster. This classic Ealing comedy, starring Raymond Huntley and Ronald Squire, follows a group of government officials sent to a remote Scottish island to assess the locals' concerns. The poster, designed by the renowned illustrator Osbert Lancaster, is a highly sought-after collectable, with an estimated value of £500 to £800.
The Goose Steps Out (1942) - British quad linen-backed film poster: This wartime Ealing comedy, produced by Michael Balcon and starring Will Hay, lampooned the Nazis at a time of national peril, making its creation a daring and risky endeavour. The poster for this iconic film reflects the spirit of the time, offering a valuable piece of wartime history and entertainment, it carries a pre-sale guide price of £500 to £800.
Back to the Future (1985) - US one-sheet movie poster: This iconic film poster, featuring Drew Struzan's iconic artwork, captures the excitement and time-traveling adventure of Marty McFly's journey to the past. This highly collectable poster is expected to sell for £300 to £500, making it a must-have for any fan of the film or of Struzan's celebrated poster art.
Carry On Up The Khyber (1968) - British quad film poster: This classic Carry On film, with its signature blend of slapstick humour and innuendo, features a vibrant and eye-catching poster designed by Renato Fratini. This iconic image of the cast in their colourful costumes is sure to delight fans of the series and has been valued at £150 to £250.
Invaders From Mars (1953) - US one-sheet framed and glazed movie poster: This classic sci-fi film, known for its chilling atmosphere and iconic imagery, is represented in this auction by a beautifully framed and glazed US One Sheet poster. This piece, expected to sell for £300 to £500, will be a prized addition to any collection of classic film memorabilia.
Viewing for this auction will be available from Tuesday, April 22, until the day of the sale. Bidding will be available in person at Ewbank's auction rooms in Send, Surrey, and online through ewbanks.co.uk.
