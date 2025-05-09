Ewbank's auction house in Send is ready to kick off a fantastic auction of sporting memorabilia on Tuesday, May 20 at midday.
With nearly 250 lots set to go under the hammer, sports enthusiasts and collectors alike will find a treasure trove of unique items from the worlds of football, basketball, F1, rugby, cricket, golf and more.
A slam dunk highlight of the sale is a Michael Jordan-signed Wilson basketball, presented in a perspex display case. This highly sought-after piece comes carries a pre-sale estimate of £500 to £800.
Adding to the B-ball fever is a Kobe Bryant-signed official LA Lakers jersey. This Adidas purple 'Bryant 24' jersey, size L, features a signature on the back and comes with a certificate of purchase from Charity Stars. This piece of LA Lakers history is estimated at £1,000 to £2,000.
Football aficionados will be excited by the inclusion of an official Lionel Messi-signed Barcelona shirt, presented in a smart presentation box. This iconic piece of football memorabilia, signed by the multiple Ballon d'Or winner, has been valued at £200 to £400.
Another winner of the same award a number of times is Cristiano Ronaldo. The auction includes a signed official UEFA Champions League match ball from the unforgettable 2016 UCL final in Milan. This Adidas match ball, used in the final where Real Madrid triumphed over Atlético Madrid on penalties, is personally signed by Cristiano Ronaldo. It comes complete with a Certificate of Authenticity and is expected to sell for £400 to £600.
For the discerning Liverpool FC supporter, a truly exceptional item is the Liverpool FC - Legends Edition mobile telephone by Galentia. This limited edition handset features an 18ct gold casing with a sapphire crystal screen and gold front and back plaques marked 'London 750'. The back is engraved with the Liverpool FC logo and studded with eighteen diamonds, commemorating the club's league title victories at the time of production. This unique piece of footballing history is estimated at £3,000 to £5,000.
A truly significant piece of English football history is celebrated in the England 1966 World Cup winners-signed display on offer in this auction. This remarkable collection includes autographs from the entire England winning squad and all but two members of the German team. The display also features an official commissioned cap, as well as mounted copies of a ticket, programme and photos. This incredible piece of sporting heritage carries a pre-sale guide price of £1,000 to £2,000.
For Formula 1 enthusiasts, a fantastic highlight is a Jolyon Palmer race-worn Renault suit from the 2017 F1 Season. This genuine piece of racing apparel offers a direct connection to the high-octane world of Formula 1 and has been valued at £400 to £600.
Further highlights include memorabilia from rugby heroes, cricket stars, golfing greats, and more.
Interested bidders are invited to view the lots in person on Friday May 16, Monday, May 19 and the day of the auction. The full catalogue is available online now at www.ewbankauctions.co.uk