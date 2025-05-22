Get ready to level up your collection! Ewbank’s Auctions is holding its joint Trading Cards & Retro Video Games auction, a two-day event set to excite collectors and gamers alike.
On June 5, there will be a sale of Trading Cards & Retro Video Games Collectables, then on June 6, the Trading Cards & Retro Video Games Premier Live Sale as Ewbank's opens its vaults to a treasure trove of highly sought-after nostalgic gems.
This sale is bursting with iconic items, from an array of Pokémon cards, Magic: The Gathering cards, Nintendo and PlayStation consoles and games, and much more. Whether you are a seasoned collector aiming to complete your rarest sets or a gaming enthusiast eager to relive the magic of your childhood, this auction is an unmissable event.
Highlights include a factory case pack of six brand new and sealed Game Boy Advance SP 'Rip Curl' edition consoles, valued at £5,000 to £10,000. This item is a sealed case containing six consoles, complete with official Nintendo branding on the outer retailer's shipping box. This is believed to be the last remaining sealed case of its kind in the UK. This presents an opportunity for serious collectors to acquire a rare and perfectly preserved piece of Nintendo history.
Another highly sought-after item for video game collectors is a Nintendo 64 (N64) Yoshi's Story (PAL) - Factory Sealed w/Red Strip Seal, estimated at £500 to £700. This pristine example of the beloved N64 platformer is still factory sealed and comes complete with its original red strip seal, indicating its untouched, brand-new condition. To ensure its preservation, the game is housed in a protective Grail Guard case, making it an ideal acquisition for discerning collectors of sealed retro games.
For Pokémon TCG enthusiasts, a Pokémon Japanese Series 2 (Red) Vending Machine Sheets Complete Set (1998), estimated at £400 to £600. This rare and complete set comprises all eighteen sheets from the coveted Series 2 Vending Machine collection. These sheets were exclusively available through special vending machines in Japan, where purchasers would receive a sheet at random, making a complete unpeeled set incredibly difficult to acquire. Notably, the cards display the original 'Pocket Monsters' branding, and all 18 sheets remain unpeeled. Featured Pokémon artwork includes beloved characters such as Spearow, Sandshrew, Zapdos, and Articuno.
Adding to the trading card game offerings is a coveted Magic: The Gathering TCG - Mox Diamond from Stronghold, estimated at £250 to £350. Magic: The Gathering, created by Richard Garfield, revolutionised the trading card game genre upon its debut in 1993, becoming a global phenomenon. The "Mox Diamond" is a highly desirable and powerful card from the Stronghold expansion, known for its ability to generate mana of any colour, making it a staple in many competitive and collector decks.
Interested bidders are invited to view the lots in person on Monday June 2, from 9am to 5pm until the days of the sales.
