Highlights include a factory case pack of six brand new and sealed Game Boy Advance SP 'Rip Curl' edition consoles, valued at £5,000 to £10,000. This item is a sealed case containing six consoles, complete with official Nintendo branding on the outer retailer's shipping box. This is believed to be the last remaining sealed case of its kind in the UK. This presents an opportunity for serious collectors to acquire a rare and perfectly preserved piece of Nintendo history.