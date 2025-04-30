Vinyl record that filled owner’s house soared over hopes as bidders pitched in from all over the world at Ewbank’s.
The auction house, based near Woking, had hoped for up to £80,000 but took more than that on the first day alone.
In fact, Ewbank’s notched up a premium-inclusive total of over £130,000 for a single-owner collection of more than 30,000 vinyl records across two days of sales.
More than 1,150 bidders logged on from across the world to secure rarities that had lain hidden away from the world in the private collection for decades, much of it in fine condition.
Every one of the 373 lots – many of them including dozens of records each – sold on the first, nearly all above or way above estimate.
Vinyl specialist John Silke has never seen anything like it before.
Top price of day one was a premium-inclusive £4,680 for a Peel Sessions Collection, featuring some of the most iconic bands championed by the highly influential late Radio One DJ. These included Jimi Hendrix, Joy Division, New Order, and The Smiths.
A collection of more than 100 blues albums by the likes of Muddy Waters, John Lee Hooker, and Leadbelly had been lotted together at a guide of £200 to 400 but took £1,430. An eclectic 1990s collection featuring artists as diverse as Billy Bragg, The Chemical Brothers, Sean Lennon, and The Beautiful South had an estimate of £300 to 500, but also sold for £1,430.
Leading the single item lots on day one was a copy of The Cure’s ‘Disintegration’ LP signed by five members of the band. With hopes of £100 to £150, it went on to sell for £1,300.
A 60-piece Rolling Stones album collection with expectations of £200 to £400 sold for £1,235.
A collection of Jimi Hendrix Experience albums made £1,040 against a £500 estimate, while a copy of the David Bowie LP ‘The Man Who Sold the World’, also estimated at £500, went for £1,105.
A rare copy of the 7-inch single ‘I Can See Your Face’ by Pneumania, expected to fetch £400 to £600, went for £975.
“The collector, who worked in the advertising industry, passed away not long ago and had been collecting for over 60 years. When I visited their home, I found every room filled except the bathroom and kitchen,” said Mr Silke.
“When I opened the garage, that was full too. It was jaw dropping. I rifled through a few boxes and then I took 200 photos on my first recce to try to get a grip on what there was.
“I spent the next three nights just studying the spines of the records in the photos and it became clear what an amazing Aladdin’s Cave of music we had found there.”
The collector kept all the records in excellent condition. Damage was limited to less than five percent of the collection.
“This has been the biggest single cataloguing job of my career – an extraordinary experience,” said Mr Silke.