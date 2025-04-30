A collection of more than 100 blues albums by the likes of Muddy Waters, John Lee Hooker, and Leadbelly had been lotted together at a guide of £200 to 400 but took £1,430. An eclectic 1990s collection featuring artists as diverse as Billy Bragg, The Chemical Brothers, Sean Lennon, and The Beautiful South had an estimate of £300 to 500, but also sold for £1,430.