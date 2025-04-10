Ewbank's Auction House has announced a thrilling dedicated single-owner comic book auction featuring the esteemed collection of Ian Rakoff.
This sale will take place on Wednesday, April 30 at 11am, offering collectors a unique opportunity to acquire rare and sought-after titles amassed by a discerning enthusiast.
Ian Rakoff is a film screenwriter and editor, who worked on films including Deliverance (1972) and If...(1968). He is also a passionate comic book collector and an expert contributor to the V&A Museum on comics.
The Ian Rakoff Collection represents a lifetime of passion for the world of comic books, showcasing a carefully curated selection spanning various eras, publishers, and iconic characters.
A highlight of the Ian Rakoff Collection is Thrilling Crime Cases No. 49 (Star Publications, 1952). This sought-after Golden-Age issue features the iconic and highly collectible Femme Fatale cover art by the legendary LB Cole. This exceptional example is expected to sell for between £800 and £1,000.
Another addition is Startling Comics No. 35 (Nedor Comics, 1945). This superhero issue features a captivating cover art by Alex Schomburg, showcasing the Fighting Yank. Inside, collectors will find a Fighting Yank story, a Pyroman story, and a Captain Future adventure where a scientific super-criminal attempts to seize control of the United States. The issue also includes a Sky Scout text story by Charles Stoddard and has been valued at £500 to £600.
A visually stunning piece is Wonder Comics No. 12 (Better Publications, 1947). This superhero issue features the distinctive ‘Good-girl’ cover art by Graham Ingels. This issue is estimated to fetch between £400 and £500.
Also included is Thrilling Comics No. 65 (Better Comics, 1948). This pre-Code issue, the final in the series, boasts a classic ‘Good-girl’ cover art by the celebrated Alex Schomburg, making it a sought-after piece for both Schomburg enthusiasts and collectors of the era. This final issue is estimated at £300 to £400.
Another sought-after piece is Front Page Comic Book No. 1 (Front Page Publishing, 1945). This significant pre-Code anthology from Harvey Comics contains the origin and first appearance of the enigmatic, Phantom Stranger-like character known as the Man in Black, with striking cover art by Bob Fujitani and interior artwork by the legendary Joe Kubert. This key first appearance issue carries a pre-sale guide price of £200 to £300.
Viewing for the Ian Rakoff Comic Book Auction runs from Monday, April 28, to Tuesday, April 29, from 9am to 5pm, and on the morning of the sale. This provides ample opportunity for collectors to examine the condition and rarity of the individual lots. Bidding will be available in person at Ewbank's auction rooms in Send, Surrey, and online through ewbanks.co.uk
Ewbank’s is accepting consignments for future auctions, so get in touch with the team on 01483 223101 or email [email protected].
Valuations can be obtained between 9am and 5pm from Monday to Friday. For jewellery, contact the house for an appointment with one of its gemmologists.