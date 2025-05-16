James Bond fans will be shaken and stirred by this amazing auction dedicated to the world’s most famous secret agent.
From Surrey with love, Ewbanks Auction House is ready for your bids only on Thursday, May 29 at 11am with more than 300 lots, offering something for every Bond enthusiast.
From iconic film posters and rare books to fascinating props, detailed models, and much more, this auction promises a treasure trove of memorabilia spanning the entire cinematic and literary history of 007.
Viewing for this auction will take place at Ewbank’s auction house from Monday, 26th May to Wednesday, 28th May, between 9am and 5pm.
A standout highlight of the auction is a James Bond: From Russia with Love complete official attaché case replica by SD Studios, No. 24 of 100, estimated at £18,000 to £25,000. Released in 1963, From Russia with Love is hailed as one of the finest entries in the Bond canon, a thrilling Cold War spy adventure that sees 007 targeted by the sinister Spectre organisation. This replica attaché case brings the film's iconic gadgetry to life. Its contents include two hidden daggers with a working ejection mechanism on each side.
Adding to the highlights is a James Bond, The Man with the Golden Gun, replica golden gun in 24-karat gold plate and manufactured by SD Studios Ltd., number 314 of 5,000, estimated at £2,000 to £4,000. Released in 1974, The Man with the Golden Gun pitted Roger Moore's Bond against the deadly assassin Francisco Scaramanga, whose signature weapon was a unique firearm assembled from innocuous objects. This replica captures the elegance and lethality of Scaramanga's weapon, crafted from a dummy Colibri lighter, a dummy pen for the barrel, a dummy cigarette case for the handle, and a dummy cufflink trigger.
The James Bond Collection also features an array of vintage toys and models, with three boxed highlights: A James Bond 007, 'Harpoon Gun', Gildrose Productions Ltd, Eon Productions Ltd 1965, boxed, estimated at £1,000 to £1,500, offers a nostalgic glimpse into the merchandising phenomenon surrounding the iconic spy following the success of films like Goldfinger. Adding to this is a James Bond 007, Thunderball, Special Agent Ricochet gun, by Tada Japan, estimated at £800 to £1,200. Released in conjunction with the underwater adventure Thunderball, this ricochet gun, complete with its original packaging, represents another sought-after piece of Bond's enduring popularity.
Movie poster enthusiasts will be thrilled by the inclusion of a James Bond Thunderball (1965), British quad linen-backed movie poster, artwork by Robert McGinnis, estimated at £3,000 to £5,000. Thunderball, with its iconic underwater sequences and Sean Connery's charismatic portrayal of Bond, remains a beloved entry in the series. This striking British quad poster, featuring the dynamic artwork of Robert McGinnis, is a fantastic example of the film's visual marketing.
Bidding will be available in person at Ewbank's auction rooms in Send, Surrey, and online through www.ewbankauctions.co.uk