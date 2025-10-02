A rare piece of British horror film history is set to go to auction this month, as Ewbank’s hosts its Vintage Poster Auction.
The sale begins at 10am on Wednesday, October 15, with collectors vying for rare and striking posters spanning Hammer Horror, James Bond, Star Wars, Disney and more.
Leading the horror category is a British quad poster for Frankenstein Created Woman (1967). The piece features the dynamic artwork of Tom Chantrell, whose bold style defined many Hammer Horror classics. Starring Peter Cushing in his fourth outing as Baron Frankenstein, this poster captures the gothic flair and atmosphere that cemented Hammer Films’ status in cinematic history. Considered a prime example of vintage design, it carries an estimate of £2,000 to £4,000.
Another standout lot is a poster for Andy Warhol’s Chelsea Girls (1966). Warhol’s most commercially successful yet controversial film, it was renowned for its split-screen projection and featured his celebrated Superstars. The rare poster, a piece of pop art history, is valued at £500 to £800.
The auction also highlights the rise of modern American cinema with a publicity poster for Martin Scorsese’s Mean Streets (1973). Marking the first major collaboration between Scorsese and Robert De Niro, the film influenced a generation of directors. The chance to own a piece of New Wave Cinema history is estimated at £150 to £250.
Star Wars memorabilia is represented by one of the franchise’s most unusual posters: a Russian design for the first Soviet release of Star Wars (1977) in 1990. Created by artist Aleksandr Chantsev, the poster reflects the Cold War era, when U.S. publicity material was banned in the Soviet Bloc and local artists produced original, often surreal, interpretations. This example is estimated at £200 to £400.
Adventure fans will be drawn to a linen-backed British quad for Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), featuring artwork by Brian Bysouth, who also designed the Bond poster in the sale. This well-preserved piece of 1980s cinema history is expected to sell for £150 to £200.
Collectors of Disney will find a British quad for The Jungle Book (1967), the final animated feature personally overseen by Walt Disney before his death. It is estimated at £300 to £500, with a U.S. one-sheet version valued at £150 to £250.
Also included is a British quad for Saraband for Dead Lovers (1948), an Ealing Studios production based on the novel A Romance That Rocked the Thrones of Kings. The studio’s first colour feature and most expensive production of its time, the film portrayed the tragic real-life romance of a woman forced into marriage with Prince George Louis, later King George I. Nominated for an Academy Award for production design, the film’s poster is valued at £200 to £400.
Ewbank’s Vintage Poster Auction offers buyers the chance to acquire not only striking visual art, but also enduring pieces of cinematic, cultural and political history.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.