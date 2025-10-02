Also included is a British quad for Saraband for Dead Lovers (1948), an Ealing Studios production based on the novel A Romance That Rocked the Thrones of Kings. The studio’s first colour feature and most expensive production of its time, the film portrayed the tragic real-life romance of a woman forced into marriage with Prince George Louis, later King George I. Nominated for an Academy Award for production design, the film’s poster is valued at £200 to £400.