Another standout is a 1978 Fiat Spider 124, a ‘survivor car’ that has never been restored. First registered in California, the left-hand drive Spider retains its original US-spec bumpers. Transported to and owned in Britain since 2013, it has toured extensively across Europe while remaining true to its owner’s philosophy of ‘it’s only original once’. The car is estimated at £7,000 to £9,000.