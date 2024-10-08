Police will be escorting several abnormal loads, containing pods for a community hospital development, through Surrey this weekend.
The units require a police escort due to their extended widths. The loads will travel in two convoys across the weekend. They will begin their journey from Northumberland on Saturday, 12 October, travelling via the A1, M1, and M40, before joining the M25 at J16.
They will travel as far as J12 before heading south on the M3, exiting at J4. They will proceed along the A331, A31 and A3, before coming off at the Dennis Roundabout Junction and following the A25 to the A320. Where they will travel to their final destination of Woking Community Hospital.
The Woking one-way system will be temporarily held in order to manoeuvre the loads safely through the town to their final destination.
The second convoy will then repeat this journey on Sunday, October 13. Police anticipate some temporary localised disruption as a result, and although it will be kept to a minimum. Motorists are advised to be plan their journey with this in mind.