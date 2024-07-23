Surrey Police have been receiving numerous reports of begging, involving a male suspect described as being in his 70s, with a stocky build, grey hair and a grey beard.
In some cases, the beggar became aggressive while asking for money. The reports have predominantly come in from Knaphill and St. John’s.
Police are encouraging anyone who has been asked for money by an individual matching the above description, to report it by sending a private message or via the Surrey Police website.
If someone does become aggressive when asking for money call 999. When making a report regarding this issue, you can quote the reference 45230100562. So that it can be brought to attention of the officer monitoring the situation.