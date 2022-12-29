A Surrey police officer and teenage robbery suspect were treated for cold water shock after a pursuit through Guildford town centre ended up in the River Wey.
Police received reports at around 5.20pm on Wednesday (December 28) of a number of youths being targeted by a group of teenagers using physical force and threatening violence and demanding that they hand over their personal belongings.
Eight separate victims were targeted in the vicinity of the Friary shopping centre and the High Street.
But within 30 minutes, officers had arrested five of the six suspects, with the remaining suspect arrested later that evening.
The six 17-year-olds, who are all from London, remain in custody.
Following the initial call from the first victim, CCTV operators monitoring the town centre were able to locate the suspects.
A number of officers, including divisional officers and officers from the roads policing and tactical firearms units, responded to the incident and used the directions provided by the CCTV operators to track the suspects down.
During the arrests, one of the officers and one of the suspects ended up in the River Wey but were quickly dragged from the water by their colleagues and treated for cold water shock.
Superintendent Fash Mohammadi said: “As we were receiving reports of youths being robbed by a group of teenagers, the CCTV operators were able to locate them in the town centre and direct our teams to them to ensure they were swiftly arrested and taken into custody. Following further enquiries, another suspect was identified and detained later that evening.
“We have also managed to reunite some of the victims with their possessions and they are all being provided with the appropriate support while we progress our investigation.”
Supt Mohammadi continued: “I would like to thank all the officers and staff involved in this incident for their tenacity and determination – this was an outstanding team effort to identify, locate and detain the offenders responsible and disrupt further violent crime being committed in the town centre.
“Our enquiries remain ongoing and we would like to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and seen any suspicious activity to contact us.”
Officers are appealing for any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time and seen any suspicious activity to get in touch, quoting PR/45220139979 via https://www.surrey.police.uk/ or by calling 101.
If you do not wish to leave your name, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.