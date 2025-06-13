IT’S the crime we are all most likely to experience.
And in Surrey, volunteers based in police stations around the county are dedicated to stopping criminals from exploiting more victims.
Police and Crime Commissioner Lisa Townsend has joined celebrations for the Volunteer Fraud Prevention Programme, which aims to reach every fraud victim in the county.
Volunteers for the programme work alongside Surrey Police officers and staff to offer education and support to those impacted.
They also give talks in the community, working with organisations including Age Concern, the WI and the Surrey Coalition of Disabled People.
Fraud is the most frequently reported crime across England and Wales, making up more than 40 per cent of all offending. Once a victim has been defrauded for the first time, they are likely to be repeatedly targeted by criminals.
Surrey’s most vulnerable victims are identified and supported by the Force as part of Operation Signature, which aims to ensure they receive a uniformed safeguarding visit, risk assessment and fast-tracked safeguarding initiatives.
Volunteer Simon Morris said some of those targeted by fraudsters feel shame they have become a victim. But he added: “If you are a victim of fraud, you are a victim of crime.
“We can change that perception by recognising the impact fraud has on people’s lives.”
Graham Hutchings added: “Fraud can destroy people’s lives, and becoming a victim eats away at their confidence.”
Ms Townsend said: “Those who serve with the Volunteer Fraud Prevention Programme make a significant difference to the lives of Surrey residents. I’d like to thank them for their tireless efforts.
“For those who believe they are a victim of any type of fraud, I’d urge you to come forward and speak to Action Fraud or the police.
“You will not be judged or shamed – you are a victim of organised, sophisticated criminality, and we will support you.”
