At the end of last month police officers carried out a search warrant at an address in Ealing as part of an investigation into tool thefts in Surrey and Sussex.
Officers discovered a huge number of tools at the location and two electric bikes, and a man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods. He has been bailed while enquiries continue.
Police are looking to reunite these tools with their rightful owners. If you think you recognise any of the items pictured as yours, please get in touch with police quoting PR/45240143569. Please provide proof of purchase or ownership where possible.
A police spokesperson said: “We take these crimes seriously, as we understand how tool theft can negatively impact those who rely upon them for a living. Work is going on behind the scenes to tackle this type of offending. We will always work to reunite tools with owners via appeals.
“We appreciate it’s hard to keep tools safe in a van when a determined thief will find a way to break in. To give yourself the best chance of protecting your tools, please consider parking in a secure car park or garage overnight; removing tools from vans where possible; and parking within view of CCTV, under streetlights, or on a driveway with motion sensor lights.
“We also ask that you record serial numbers and keep proof of purchase where possible; give your tools a unique mark such as your initials or name (or nickname), something that could identify the items as yours if stolen and later recovered. The same goes for any distinctive features (dents, scratches, paint splashes) that can prove an item is yours.
“Register the tools accurately with your insurance company so you can claim in the event of a theft.”
