A disgraced former Surrey Police officer who shared a racist image, took an indecent photo of himself while on duty, and leaked sensitive information to organised crime associates has avoided jail.
Adam Davies, 30, a former police constable based in Guildford, was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court today (June 12) after pleading guilty to four counts of misconduct in public office.
He was handed a two-year custodial sentence, suspended for two years, along with 180 hours of unpaid work, a 10-day offender rehabilitation programme, and ordered to pay £782 in fines and costs.
The investigation into the offences, which were committed between March and November 2020, was carried out by Surrey Police’s Anti-Corruption Unit under the direction of the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Following consultation with the IOPC, the case was referred to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised eight charges of misconduct in a public office. He subsequently pleaded to four of these, with the rest to remain on file.
The first offence occurred on 19 March 2020, when Davies improperly disclosed information about the release of a prisoner to one of his associates.
Davies also pleaded guilty to another offence on October 10, 2020, when he improperly made a video and sent it to a member of an organised crime group.
Three days later on October 13, 2020, he attempted to find out details concerning the arrest of an organised crime group member with a view to passing on information to his associates regarding the arrest.
The fourth offence took place on November 6, 2020, when he failed to inform Hone Gym that it was required to close due to lockdown restrictions and made a false entry in a crime report
In sentencing former PC Davies, the judge said that he accepted that what he had done was due to “immaturity and naivety” and not through “corruption and malice”.
Two allegations of gross misconduct against former PC Davies were also proven following an accelerated hearing at Surrey Police Headquarters in December 2021.
The first allegation was that between October 20, 2020 and December 16, 2020 and while he was a serving officer, he received seven racist and otherwise deeply offensive images on his mobile phone which he failed to delete or challenge. Evidence also showed that one of the images was forwarded on.
The second allegation related to an incident on August 22, 2019 during which Mr Davies took an indecent image of himself while on duty and in full uniform.
Both allegations were proven after being found to breach the Standards of Professional Behaviour for Authority, Respect and Courtesy, Equality and Diversity and Conduct (Discreditable).
It was determined that his cumulative conduct would have led to him being dismissed if he had not already resigned. His name was also placed on the College of Policing Barred List.
Head of Surrey Police’s Professional Standards Department, Chief Superintendent Andy Rundle, said: “Criminal offences committed by our officers and staff simply cannot be condoned.
“Allegations of this nature against any of our officers or staff are always subject to a thorough investigation by our Anti-Corruption Unit to ensure that those who do not meet the high standards expected of them to in order to maintain public trust and confidence are dealt with swiftly and robustly.
“We recognise the impact this case will have both on the Surrey public and our own officers and staff, particularly with the current focus on standards. Thankfully, the majority of our officers and staff come to work each day to protect the public and do so with honesty and integrity.”