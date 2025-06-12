Surrey Police has revealed a man has died following a concern for safety in Sheerwater at around 4am this morning, Thursday, June 14 .
A large police presence gathered in the area of Sheerwater and Albert Drive was closed at the junction with Dartmouth Avenue and St Michael’s Road.
Other emergency services were present in the area whilst police and ambulance services tried to deal with the situation.
Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the man was pronounced dead at the scene,
Police not believe there are any suspicious circumstances and they are not seeking any other people in relation to the incident but enquiries remain ongoing.
Road closures remain were in place in the morning, but police tried to reopen these as soon as possible.
As police had previous contact with the deceased man, a mandatory referral will be made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.