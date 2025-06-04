A poignant charity event launched in memory of a fallen Surrey police officer is returning for its 13th year.
Light the Lakes, first held in April 2012 to honour DC Heather Cooper and support her family, will take place this year from June 20 to 21.
Participants will climb peaks across the Lake District and light flares at sunrise in tribute to police officers and staff who have died.
In addition to raising funds for Care of Police Survivors (COPS), this year’s event will also benefit PTSD999, which supports emergency workers living with post-traumatic stress disorder, and the Lake District Search and Mountain Rescue Association, the umbrella organisation for Cumbria's mountain rescue teams.
Surrey Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner Ellie Vesey-Thompson will again join the event in Cumbria, along with other members of Surrey Police.
“This will be my fourth year attending Light the Lakes, and I’m really looking forward to taking part again,” she said.
“The event is always incredibly moving and a really wonderful way to both remember and celebrate officers and staff who have died.
“Sadly, even since I started in my role only four years ago, Surrey Police has lost a number of officers and staff, and this offers a bittersweet moment to pause and remember them and the amazing contributions they made to our communities in Surrey.
“After a couple of years of damp weather, I am really hoping for clear skies this year, as it is extra special being able to look across the skyline to see other peaks being lit up across the Lake District.”
The event has become a powerful moment of reflection, with the glow of flares symbolising remembrance, the celebration of life, and hope. Many participants return annually, often bringing colleagues and friends.
Event lead Vinny Wagjiani, an officer with Kent Police, said: “The team and I are really excited for another brilliant Light the Lakes this year.
“This year we have added two more brilliant charities to our fundraising efforts, and we are at a brand new venue for our welcome pack collections and for our Saturday get together which we’re really looking forward to.
“We are always offered a lovely warm welcome in Cumbria and often receive messages of support from local residents who get up to watch flares appear across the peaks at dawn.
“Any residents or visitors who are interested are really welcome to take part, you don’t have to have a connection to the police, we’d love to see you there!”
Organisers hope to have teams from all police forces in England and Wales, aiming to cover all 214 Wainwright Fells. Anyone interested in joining can check availability and book online.
DC Heather Cooper, 33, from Haslemere, was on maternity leave from Surrey Police when she was murdered by her partner, Peter Foster, in October 2011. He pleaded guilty at Lewes Crown Court and was sentenced to a minimum of 17 years in prison.
To find out more or get involved, visit www.lightthelakes.org or contact the team at [email protected]
